Students Recreate Van Halen’s Debut Album

Students of the Los Rios Rock School in California visited Sunset Sound Studio, where Van Halen recorded their self-titled debut album 40 years ago.

They intricately recreated every last detail, including standing in the exact spots that VH did while recording. They also captured the car horn sound at 2am!

“Right before finishing the album recording, the very last thing that we did was to record the car horn sound that folklore [and Sunset Sound’s studio manager] tells us you can hear at the beginning of “Running with the Devil” It was 2am in the parking lot when we recorded it the same way the band did [later reversing just it like the original]. To record the car horn, we used an AKG 414 outside, ran a long cable back into the studio, surrounded the mic with several cars, and at the count of 3 everyone blew their horns! It was an amazing way to finish up this project and get a fun insight into what it was like to make the original record. “

Here’s their recreation of ‘Running With the Devil’ – talented kids!

~Megan