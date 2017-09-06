Doc on INXS Frontman Michael Hutchence to Feature Unreleased Songs, Remembrance by Bono

A new documentary called “Michael Hutchence: The Last Rockstar” promises to “make headlines all around the world,” says project producer Mark Llewellyn.

Hutchence died in November 1997 by suicide. He was 37.

The film, directed by INXS video director Richard Lowenstein, will air in Australia in honor of the 20th anniversary of Hutchence’s death. It will include previously unreleased songs, personal photos, home videos, and lyrics.

Llewellyn said he was given unprecedented access by the Hutchence estate. “Michael left more questions than answers when he left us, and this documentary will provide those answers and much, much more,” he added.

A trailer for the film features U2 frontman Bono, who remembers Hutchence as “amazing and interesting and then tragic.”

Watch the trailer below.