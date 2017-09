James Hetfield’s ego is a bit bruised after falling on stage in the Netherlands.

Fan video shows Hetfield walking into a hole in the stage when part of the floor was lowered.

Metallica’s frontman fell face-first into the floor and his guitar. He didn’t move for several seconds until a pair of stagehands helped him up.

After the song was finished he told the crowd at the Amsterdam arena, “Yes, I’m OK. My ego? Not so much.”