[trailer] Documentary About David Bowie Guitarist Mick Ronson

Mick Ronson, David Bowie’s right-hand man in the Spiders from Mars, is the subject of a new documentary.

It’s called Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story and features interviews with rockers in the Glam Rock trenches alongside Ronson, including Ian Hunter, Angie Bowie, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

The Ronson doc also has footage of Ronson playing with Bowie and some of the artists he accompanied in his post-Spiders career, like Lou Reed and Bob Dylan.

Ronson died of liver cancer in 1993, aged 46.

The documentary will receive a cinematic release September 1 and for home video release on October 27th.

Watch the official trailer below.