Toni Basil Sues Disney & Others for Unauthorized Use of ‘Mickey’

One-hit wonder Toni Basil, best known for her 1982 hit “Mickey”, is suing Disney, Viacom, VH1 and others for unauthorized use of her persona, image and voice.

Antonia Christina Basilotta states she was “not consulted, did not give written consent to the assignment or licensing of ‘Mickey.'” It further alleges that Basil’s “exclusive right to publicity has been damaged by the coupling with Mickey Mouse and the Disney brand.”

Also targeted by Basil are retail chain Forever 21, who used the No. 1 1982 hit in a promotional video to promote a line of Disney clothing. The Comedy Central hit South Park used “Mickey” in a 2008 episode in which Basil’s “voice is synchronized to a scene in which South Park characters can be seen flipping over a police car with at least one character chanting, ‘Obama you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind, hey Obama, hey Obama.'”

Basil, now 73, is claiming damages in excess of $25,000.