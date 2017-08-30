YouTube Unveils New Logo, Look and Features

The Internet’s most popular video hosting site is releasing a number of updates that will bring a new level of functionality to both its desktop and mobile platforms.

YouTube has already begun the updates including a new design for desktop and other new features which will be rolled-out throughout the rest of the year.

On your mobile device, YouTube will see a “cleaner” design with a white header, and they’ve moved the navigation tabs to the bottom of the app to be closer to your thumbs.

The video platform also added new library and account tabs. YouTube had recently added a feature that allows you to double tap on the left or right side of a video to fast forward or rewind 10 seconds.

The YouTube logo is being refreshed, shifting the emphasis away from the word “Tube” and onto the familiar play button.

YouTube has a reported 1.5 billion monthly users.