‘Yardbirds ’68’ Album Featuring Page to Be Released

A new album that includes previously unreleased Yardbirds material from 1968 will be released later this year. The double-vinyl record is available for pre-order now exclusively on Jimmy Page’s website.

Yardbirds ’68 is divided into two parts. “Live at Anderson Theater” is a concert recording, and “Studio Sketches,” is a collection of alternate takes and demos made during that era. Both sets feature Jimmy Page on guitar.

The live portion of the album includes some of the band’s standards, like Train Kept A Rollin’ and Heart Full of Soul. Newer songs like Dazed and Confused would be brought to Page’s future new band, Led Zeppelin, later in 1968.

“We thought this might be lost forever, but we’ve rediscovered it, remixed it,” reads a note on the site from the band’s members in 1968, Page, Jim McCarty and Chris Dreja. “It’s of great historical importance. We’re delighted to see the release.”

The release is officially available November 5.

Tracklisting of Yardbirds ’68

LIVE AT ANDERSON THEATER

Train Kept A Rollin’

Mr, You’re A Better Man Than I

Heart Full of Soul

Dazed And Confused

My Baby

Over Under Sideways Down

Drinking Muddy Water

Shapes of Things

White Summer

I’m A Man (contains Moanin’ And Sobbin’)

STUDIO SKETCHES

Avron Knows

Spanish Blood

Knowing That I’m Losing You (Tangerine)

Taking A Hold On Me

Drinking Muddy Water (Version Two)

My Baby

Avron’s Eyes

Spanish Blood (Instr.)