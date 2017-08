Today U2 released a video for ‘The Blackout’, a tune¬†off their upcoming album Songs of Experience.

It was filmed during a show in Amsterdam last month.

The first single ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’ will be out on September 6th. Details about the new album will also be released that day.

Speculation has it that the album may be out on World AIDS Day, December 1st, in partnership with RED, the AIDS charity co-founded by Bono.

There’s more info within this NME article

~Megan