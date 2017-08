From Monday, August 25th to Friday, September 1st join Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show to identify the “blue” item everyday at 6:40AM. Winner will receive tickets to the 24th annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash.

Could be anything blue… Blue Jays, St.Louis Blues, blue socks… we shall see.

Phone number at The Q! is 250-475-1003.

Good Luck! ~Graham