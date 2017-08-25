The Q! Morning Show – August 25th to September 1st.

We kick off The Q!’s Beater Bonanza :: 30th Anniversary Edition.At 6:40AM play the “That Blue” contest.

Identify the blue item we are talking about each morning to win 24th annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash tickets.

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin.

The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 8 of our listeners also get in the draw.Here are the numbers for Friday, August 25th:1,13,15,24,31,32,46.