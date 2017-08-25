 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

The Q! Morning Show – August 25th to September 1st.

By Graham Caddy
-
August 25, 2017 09:56 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

We kick off The Q!’s Beater Bonanza :: 30th Anniversary Edition.At 6:40AM play the “That Blue” contest.

banner-beater-bonanza-30th-anniversary-edition-2017

Identify the blue item we are talking about each morning to win 24th annual Vancouver Island Blues Bash tickets.

blues-bash-banner

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin.

banner-money_launderin_machine

The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 8 of our listeners also get in the draw.Here are the numbers for Friday, August 25th:1,13,15,24,31,32,46.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More
!