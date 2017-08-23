The Tragically Hip’s Long Time Running Documentary Gets A Release Date And A New Trailer

Back on Canada Deh, the title of the new Tragically Hip documentary was revealed to be Long Time Running, appropriately enough. Now, we have more information about the film’s release, along with a new traileroo.

The latest clip shows the Hipsters chatting about their impressions of last summer’s Man Machine Poem tour, done as it was with Gord Downie‘s terminal brain cancer diagnosis casting a long shadow over it.

Long Time Running was helmed by Jennifer Baichwal and Nick de Pencier; the Toronto International Film Festival will be the scene of its world premiere, and it will hit theaters all across The Great White North, including SilverCity here in Victoria, Thursday September 14. Tickets can be preordered in select cities beginning today; there’s more ticket information over there at the Tragically Hip’s secret underground Internet lair.

