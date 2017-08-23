New To Netflix September 2017

The time of year when screen-time starts becoming acceptable is approaching. Too quickly, might I add.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada this September?

First, out with the old:

September 1st

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Community: Seasons 1-4

The Book of Negroes

September 10th

21

September 11th

Interstellar

September 13th

The Purge: Anarchy

September 15th

Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

September 19th

The Boondocks: season 1-4

September 30th

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Now in with the new:

September 1

Archer Season 8

Assassin’s Creed

Black Sea

Chelsea Season 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light – Season 1

Hidden Figures

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale – Season 1

Little Evil

Narcos Season 3

Resurface

Say Anything

Silence

Stretch

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait

The Ice Storm

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Squid & the Whale

The Wiggles Season 1

Timeless Season 1

Who the F**K is that Guy

Why Him?

September 5

A Good American

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 8

#realityhigh

Bojack Horseman Season 4

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Me

Fire Chasers Season 1

Greenhouse Academy Season 1

Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas

Spirit: Riding Free Season 2

The Confession Tapes Season 1

The Space Between Us

The Walking Dead Season 7

September 10

Nashville Season 5

Son of Zorn Season 1

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 14

The Little Rascals

September 15

American Vandal Season 1

Dragons’ Den Season 13

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Project Mc² – Part 5

Strong Island

Time: The Kalief Browder Story Season 1

VeggieTales in the City Season 2

September 17

Trash

September 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

September 20

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance

Scream Queens Season 2

This is Us Season 1

Wentworth Season 5

September 21

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Lethal Weapon Season 1

The Deer Hunter

The Good Place Season 1

September 22

6 Days

Fuller House – New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father Season 1

Monster Trucks

September 23

The Exorcist Season 1

September 26

Planet Earth II

Terrace House: Aloha State – Part 4

September 27

Hotel Transylvania 2

Lee Daniels’ Star Season 2

The Other Guys

September 28

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13

The Expendables 3

There Will Be Blood

September 29

Big Mouth Season 1

Club de Cuervos Season 3

Gerald’s Game

Our Souls at Night

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip Season 1

Real Rob Season 2

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 1

September 30

Rings

Southpaw

The Devil’s Candy

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

Happy Netflixing!

~Megan