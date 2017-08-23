New To Netflix September 2017

The time of year when screen-time starts becoming acceptable is approaching. Too quickly, might I add.
What’s coming to Netflix Canada this September?
First, out with the old:
September 1st
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Community: Seasons 1-4
- The Book of Negroes
September 10th
- 21
September 11th
- Interstellar
September 13th
- The Purge: Anarchy
September 15th
- Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
September 19th
- The Boondocks: season 1-4
September 30th
- Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Now in with the new:
September 1
- Archer Season 8
- Assassin’s Creed
- Black Sea
- Chelsea Season 2
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light – Season 1
- Hidden Figures
- LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale – Season 1
- Little Evil
- Narcos Season 3
- Resurface
- Say Anything
- Silence
- Stretch
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait
- The Ice Storm
- The Last Shaman
- The Lost Brother
- The Squid & the Whale
- The Wiggles Season 1
- Timeless Season 1
- Who the F**K is that Guy
- Why Him?
September 5
- A Good American
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Marc Maron: Too Real
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 8
- #realityhigh
- Bojack Horseman Season 4
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Me
- Fire Chasers Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy Season 1
- Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas
- Spirit: Riding Free Season 2
- The Confession Tapes Season 1
- The Space Between Us
- The Walking Dead Season 7
September 10
- Nashville Season 5
- Son of Zorn Season 1
September 12
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
September 14
- The Little Rascals
September 15
- American Vandal Season 1
- Dragons’ Den Season 13
- First They Killed My Father
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Project Mc² – Part 5
- Strong Island
- Time: The Kalief Browder Story Season 1
- VeggieTales in the City Season 2
September 17
- Trash
September 19
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld
September 20
- Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
- Scream Queens Season 2
- This is Us Season 1
- Wentworth Season 5
September 21
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Lethal Weapon Season 1
- The Deer Hunter
- The Good Place Season 1
September 22
- 6 Days
- Fuller House – New Episodes
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father Season 1
- Monster Trucks
September 23
- The Exorcist Season 1
September 26
- Planet Earth II
- Terrace House: Aloha State – Part 4
September 27
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Lee Daniels’ Star Season 2
- The Other Guys
September 28
- Grey’s Anatomy Season 13
- The Expendables 3
- There Will Be Blood
September 29
- Big Mouth Season 1
- Club de Cuervos Season 3
- Gerald’s Game
- Our Souls at Night
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip Season 1
- Real Rob Season 2
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 1
September 30
- Rings
- Southpaw
- The Devil’s Candy
- xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
Source: MtlBlog MobileSyrup
Happy Netflixing!
~Megan