New To Netflix September 2017

By Megan Gibson
-
August 23, 2017 11:45 pm
New To Netflix September 2017

The time of year when screen-time starts becoming acceptable is approaching. Too quickly, might I add.

What’s coming to Netflix Canada this September?

First, out with the old:

September 1st

  • Atlantis: The Lost Empire
  • Community: Seasons 1-4
  • The Book of Negroes

September 10th

  • 21

September 11th

  • Interstellar

September 13th 

  • The Purge: Anarchy

September 15th

  • Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco

September 19th 

  • The Boondocks: season 1-4

September 30th 

  • Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Now in with the new:

September 1

  • Archer Season 8
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Black Sea
  • Chelsea Season 2
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light – Season 1
  • Hidden Figures
  • LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale – Season 1
  • Little Evil
  • Narcos Season 3
  • Resurface
  • Say Anything
  • Silence
  • Stretch
  • The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait
  • The Ice Storm
  • The Last Shaman
  • The Lost Brother
  • The Squid & the Whale
  • The Wiggles Season 1
  • Timeless Season 1
  • Who the F**K is that Guy
  • Why Him?

September 5

  • A Good American
  • Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
  • Marc Maron: Too Real
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 8

  • #realityhigh
  • Bojack Horseman Season 4
  • Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Me
  • Fire Chasers Season 1
  • Greenhouse Academy Season 1
  • Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas
  • Spirit: Riding Free Season 2
  • The Confession Tapes Season 1
  • The Space Between Us
  • The Walking Dead Season 7

September 10

  • Nashville Season 5
  • Son of Zorn Season 1

September 12

  • Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 14

  • The Little Rascals

September 15

  • American Vandal Season 1
  • Dragons’ Den Season 13
  • First They Killed My Father
  • Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
  • George Harrison: Living in the Material World
  • Project Mc² – Part 5
  • Strong Island
  • Time: The Kalief Browder Story Season 1
  • VeggieTales in the City Season 2

September 17

  • Trash

September 19

  • Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
  • Jerry Before Seinfeld

September 20

  • Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
  • Scream Queens Season 2
  • This is Us Season 1
  • Wentworth Season 5

September 21

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s
  • Lethal Weapon Season 1
  • The Deer Hunter
  • The Good Place Season 1

September 22

  • 6 Days
  • Fuller House – New Episodes
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father Season 1
  • Monster Trucks

September 23

  • The Exorcist Season 1

September 26

  • Planet Earth II
  • Terrace House: Aloha State – Part 4

September 27

  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • Lee Daniels’ Star Season 2
  • The Other Guys

September 28

  • Grey’s Anatomy Season 13
  • The Expendables 3
  • There Will Be Blood

September 29

  • Big Mouth Season 1
  • Club de Cuervos Season 3
  • Gerald’s Game
  • Our Souls at Night
  • Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip Season 1
  • Real Rob Season 2
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 1

September 30

  • Rings
  • Southpaw
  • The Devil’s Candy
  • xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

 

Source: MtlBlog  MobileSyrup

 

Happy Netflixing!

~Megan

 

 

 

 

