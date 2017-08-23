Brian May, Badger Saviour

Brian May of Queen is helping an auction that’ll go to support a charity. No huge news – a lot of artists like giving back to the community when they can. What’s a bit different with this one is that it’s all in support of badgers!

He’ll be signing 11 Badger brand guitars which’ll head to auction on eBay from August 26 to September 5. May’s “Save Me Trust” is trying to stop badger culling, which is done in a controversial attempt to prevent the spreading of bovine tuberculosis to cattle.

Brian May: Rock legend, astrophysicist, badger saviour.

~Shayne