The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 082417: 1987 Beater Bonanza

That’s what I was driving in 1987: a 1987 Camaro named Trigger. I can’t tell you how fascinating it was driving between Kamloops and Kelowna with the T roofs off on the weekends and being able to actually see the gas gauge needle moving counterclockwise.

Sadly (or luckily), Trigger is long retired. But 1987 will soon live again, because the 30th anniversary edition of The Q’s Beater Bonanza is coming, with your chance to win one of five 1987-mobiles — one of which will have five thousand dollars stashed in the trunk. Or the boot, for our British friends. By the way: if one of those vehicles does turn out to be a Camaro, and you’re expecting it to be as pristine as the one shown here, I can almost guarantee that you’re in for a bit of lunchbag letdown. Because thirty years.

In recognition of all that, this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday is pretty simple: we’re going to play rock songs from 1987. Boom.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get the giddy-up gesticulation from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

