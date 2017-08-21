Win Your Vancouver Island Blues Bash Tickets With Scott James’ Blue Song

The Vancouver Island Blues Bash, now entering its 24th year, returns to spectacular Ship Point Saturday September 02 through Monday September 04. Free performances begin each day at noon; Saturday night’s ticketed show features Matt Schofield, and The Harpoonist And The Axe Murderer hit the Blues Bash stage on Sunday night.

This week (Monday August 21 through Friday August 25), I’m playing Blue Songs between 10am and 11am. Call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear one, and if you’re caller nine, I’ll set you up with a couple of those sought-after tickets.

Access the complete Blues Bash schedule by tapping or pointing your rodent here.

Monday’s Blue Song: U2 — Bullet The Blue Sky

Tuesday’s Blue Song: Badfinger — Baby Blue

