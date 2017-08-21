Coming to a parking lot near you… We’re bringing back one of our classic contests to kick off The Q!s 30th Birthday! The Q!’s Beater Bonanza :: 30th Anniversary Edition— Your chance to make out like a bandit in one of five 1987 vintage beaters; one which has five grand in the trunk! Yep, five thousand bucks. Oh, and you get to keep the car too!

Each morning starting Monday, August 28th Ed will reveal a “new” beater! Be sure to check out our website and Facebook/Twitter pictures to see some sweet pics and video!

Starting Tuesday, September 5th listeners will need to be Caller #30 at 250-475-1003 when they hear the cue-to-call. Qualifiers be entered in our weekly grand prize draw. Winners will be announced each Monday on The Q! Morning Show. Listen for your chance to win until Sunday, October 1.

Here’s the best part- come and meet us at The (former) Wang Building (home of the original Q! studio in Victoria) 3795 Carey Road, Saanich on Tuesday, October 3rd where it all started way back in 1987! Each weekly winner will pick a car from our fleet, including someone in the crowd will have a chance to get the 5th and final car! One lucky winner will find $5000 inside. ‘Cause that’s how we roll.