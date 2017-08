The Foos played the Tokyo Summer Sonic Festival and who’d they meet backstage but Mr. Rick Astley, himself!

After a quick meet they decided to give the crowd a once in a lifetime treat with a live Rickroll.

How can they pass up that opportunity, especially after they’d Rickrolled members of the Westboro Baptist Church who were protesting the Foo’s show a couple years ago:

And if you haven’t had enough Rick Astley yet, here’s the original:

~Megan