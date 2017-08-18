Win a family 4-pack of passes to The Q!s Private Midway Party

Starting Monday is your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets (2 adults, 2 kids) to The Q!s Private Midway Party at the 149th Annual Saanich Fair which is coming up September 2 – 4th !

When you hear the “Free Ride” Cue-2-Call, be Caller #30 to 250-475-1003 This is an amazing opportunity to SKIP THE LINES – we will open the midway 1 hour early on Sunday, September 3rd. You and your family will have the time of your life running around, trying all the rides with virtually no line ups! Prize includes the all-day wristbands to ride for free even after the Midway opens to the public.

Listen to the Q! Morning, Midday, Afternoon AND Evening Show all week (Monday, August 21 – Friday, August 25) to win yours!

Check out our events listing to see EVERYTHING you need to know about this years fair including gate schedules, entertainment and tickets prices.