The Booze ‘n Weed Emporium: Will It Be A Thing In British Columbia?

As federal legalization of recreational cannabis inches ever closer, there’s been talk about where exactly pot patrons will be able to buy it.

Some are looking to the convenience of a future in which they could drop into a government or private liquor hut and grab a baggie with their bourbon. Indeed, the BC government, along with those of other provinces, is being lobbied by liquor store owners to permit the sale of marijuana inside existing liquor stores.

The government’s cannabis task force, meanwhile, is not happy with the idea, because the potential for increasing rates of use and co-use run counter to the public health objectives of harm reduction and prevention. As well, researchers have raised red flags regarding the use of cannabis and alcohol, saying it can increase overall intoxication. And some pot shop owners think it’s just an attempt by the liquor industry to gain a monopoly.

