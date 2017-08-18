The biggest fight ever? (I mean outside of The Q! Morning Show weekly meeting).

The fight, known as “The Money Fight“, is an upcoming professional “boxing match” match between undefeated eleven-time five-division professional boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and the current UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor.

It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on August 26th, 2017.

We want to get you a sweet VIP viewing of the fight at The Strathcona with your mates. Great seats and of course, complementary appies and bevies.

From Monday, August 21st until Friday, August 25th step into The Q! Morning Show’s Rock’tagon. At 7:05 daily, we will pit two songs against each other and you predict which one the Q!’s 9 listeners will vote is the “better” song.

After you learn the combatants each morning, text us (250-475-1003) which one you think is the “better” song. We will tally the votes and call one person who voted back and it’s up to that person to guess which song got more votes. Get it correct, your into the G.P.D for the prize, get it wrong and we will take the next caller on the phone and they are in.

Good luck! ~Graham