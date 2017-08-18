QMS August 18 Stuff

From Monday, August 21st until Friday, August 25th step into The Q! Morning Show’s Rock’tagon. At 7:05 daily, we will pit two songs against each other and you predict which one the Q!’s 9 listeners will vote is the “better” song.

After you learn the combatants each morning, text us (250-475-1003) which one you think is the “better” song. We will tally the votes and call one person who voted back and it’s up to that person to guess which song got more votes. Get it correct, your into the G.P.D for the prize, get it wrong and we will take the next caller on the phone and they are in.

From Monday, August 21st until Friday, August 25th win a family pack of passes to The Q!’s Private Midway experience at the Saanich Fair! Be caller #30 to 250-475-1003 when you hear the “Roller Coaster Free Ride.”

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 8 of our listeners also get in the draw.

Here are the numbers for Friday, August 18th: 21,23,30,37,40,42,45.