Hear the new Robert Plant song

Robert Plant has a new album coming out this fall. The first taste of what Plant has brewed up is “The May Queen.”

The song will appear on a new album due out October 13 called Carry Fire.

“It’s about intention,” Plant said in a prepared statement announcing “The May Queen” and Carry Fire, his 11th solo album.

“I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the lure and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new.”

Have a listen to the new Plant song below.

Plant was joined in the studio by his backing band, The Sensational Space Shifters, as well as special guests including Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.