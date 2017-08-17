Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, ‘next 3 to 5 years is spoken for with some really exciting projects’

Whitesnake has upcoming releases both new and old thanks to a new recording deal.

Warner Music Group Worldwide and Rhino Entertainment put a large chunk of Whitesnake’s music catalog in one place for the first time ever. The 30th anniversary editions of 1987’s eight-times-platinum Whitesnake album will be released on Oct. 6. One of the bonus editions includes the Live On Tour 1987-88 disc of the reissue.

Record Store Black Friday on Nov. 24 will see a home video and a Whitesnake coffee table book. 2018 will bring a new studio album and world tour.

“The next three to five years is spoken for with some really exciting projects,” Coverdale told Billboard. Billboard reports Coverdale is pleased to be back with what he calls “corporate music” after a decade with independents. And it’s full circle for Coversale being back with Warner Music, where he began his recording career with Deep Purple in the mid-70s.

The Whitesnake album, which turned 30 last April, is the debut project under the new deal. The set launched the hit singles (and accompanying videos) “Here I Go Again”, “Is This Love”, “Give Me All Your Love” and “Still Of the Night”.

“It was a lot of fun to do,” Coverdale says of the reissue, “because I don’t go back a lot. I kind of learn from the past to apply those lessons to the future and the present. But my gratitude for (the album) is beyond words. I’ve only ever gone into a studio to try to improve on the last record…There was no, ‘Right, I’m gonna sell 30-odd million f****** records!’ It was amazing, just amazing, so it’s great to revisit all of this.”