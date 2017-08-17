The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 081717: Stars

Today in 1998, Carlos Santana got his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, ‘twixt Pearl Bailey‘s and Clint Black‘s. The public ceremony was attended by fans, family members, his management and the media; Carlos’ coral pink terazzo and brass star is in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard on the south side, intersecting with Marshfield Way.

Do you know of a rock song with “star” somewhere in its title? There’s a pretty good chance we’ll hear it on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday today.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear today, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today:

