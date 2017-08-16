Watch Steve Martin’s New Music Video Starring SNL’s Cecily Strong and Bill Hader

Steve Martin is an actor, comedian, and in recent years, a bona fide bluegrass musician. You may have seen his country thang at The Royal Theatre in May of 2014 and know he plays a mean banjo.

In September, he’s releasing a new album with backing band the Steep Canyon Rangers, titled The Long Awaited Album.

Martin’s new music video for his “Caroline” single is partially animated and features Saturday Night Live veterans Cecily Strong and Bill Hader. They play a newly broken-up couple.

“Research has shown that there are many, many songs with the title Caroline,” Martin told Rolling Stone. “However, this is the only good one.”

Watch “Caroline” below.