Victoria’s Elizabeth Steeves Kicks Off The Invictus Games National Flag Tour Today

Invictus Games Toronto 2017 is on the road with the National Flag Tour, and the launchpad for this 37 day cross country trek is Victoria, where local flagbearer and Team Canada competitor Elizabeth Steeves will officially perform the tour kickoff today.

You’re invited to celebrate the spirit of the Games and support wounded warriors and their loved ones, as The National Flag Tour visits 22 military bases, 15 Legions and more than 50 communities across the nation, now through Friday September 22. The Tour is supported by The Government Of Canada, BMO Bank Of Montreal, Jaguar Land Rover, President’s Choice, The Royal Canadian Legion and Via Rail.

The Invictus Games use the power of adaptive sport to help wounded warriors in their recovery, and will be held in Toronto Saturday September 23 through Saturday September 30.

From the Flag Tour itinerary:



VICTORIA:

When: August 16, 2017 @ 11:45AM PST

Who: Elizabeth Steeves, first flagbearer and Team Canada competitor

Where: British Columbia Legislature – Cenotaph, 698 Government St, Victoria, BC V8V

ESQUIMALT:

When: August 16, 2017 @ 2:00PM PST

Who: Honorable Carole James, Minister of Finance and Deputy Premier, and Elizabeth Steeves, first flagbearer and Team Canada competitor

Where: CFB Esquimalt – Naden 5 CFB Esquimalt, Esquimalt B.C., BC V9A 7N2

VICTORIA LEGION BR91:

When: August 16, 2017 @ 4:00PM PST

Who: Albert Head Cadet Band singing the National Anthem

Where: Victoria Legion BR91 – 761 Station Avenue, Langford, BC V9B 2S1

