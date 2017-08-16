Bonnie Tyler Will Perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a Cruise Ship During the Total Solar Eclipse

North America’s first full solar eclipse since 1979 will sweep across the continental U.S. on August 21. In Canada, the best partial eclipse views will happen in and around Victoria. (check out The Q!’s Shayne Kaye’s handy All Things Solar Eclipse)

But if you were to be on the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse cruise, you’d be able to watch the full whammy: Bonnie Tyler singing Total Eclipse of the Heart live, at the same time.

Tyler will be aboard “Oasis of the Seas” to perform her 1983 hit just as the eclipse becomes visible on Monday morning/afternoon. The cruise plans to be at the optimal spot at sea to see the full eclipse when Tyler strikes up the band.

Tyler told TIME the experience was going to be “so exciting,” but notes the eclipse is only supposed to last 2 minutes and 40 seconds, while her song is four-and-a-half minutes.