That Funny Bloke Who Opened For Blue Rodeo In January Is Coming Back, But In A Former Incarnation

If you were in the house at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for the Blue Rodeo-fest in January, you probably saw Ron Hawkins and The Do Good Assassins opening for them. What you may not have known is that Ron Hawkins has been around the Canadian music scene for a long time, and once operated in an alternate reality known as Lowest Of The Low. They were responsible for a little bit of cheekiness called Salesmen, Cheats And Liars circa 1991 — after which they took Toronto by storm and became one of the hottest bands on the so-called “alternative” scene; their debut album Shakespeare My Butt moved enough units to become one of the biggest selling independent releases in the history of The Great White North.

Now, Ron is back — and so are Lowest Of The Low. Their new album Do The Right Now is scheduled for release on Friday September 08, and the lead single Powerlines is downloadable now. Ron Hawkins says that the past gave birth to the present: “’Powerlines’ is about my experience writing the first Low album, Shakespeare My Butt. I had recently broken up with a long time partner and moved into a punk rock squat with some crazy characters I called friends. Every day I walked through the city with a notebook and drank in bars and went to gallery shows and hung out in my little bohemian circle of anarchists, punks and poets. I became the protagonist in the movie of my life and the city was a cinematic sidekick and factored into the lyrics like a companion.”

Yeah, see?

It’s been more than thirteen years since we’ve seen an album from Lowest Of The Low, and they’re partying a bit around this release with a wee tour. Their only Vancouver Island appearance will be at the Mary Winspear‘s Charlie White Theatre in Sunny Sidney By The Sea, Sunday October 01. Tickets are $55.65, right here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo