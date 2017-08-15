Slash Named Gibson Global Brand Ambassador

Slash and Guns N’ Roses saved rock in the mid ’80s by bringing back the leather, attitude, and some seriously heavy guitar chops. The big riffs of Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City, and Sweet Child O’ Mine were fueled by one of the most powerful rock tool of all time, a Gibson Les Paul.

Slash has been appointed by Gibson as their first ever Global Brand Ambassador. He’ll be developing a series of new products with the guitar brands Epiphone, Gibson, and Gibson Custom.

“It’s an honor to be Gibson’s first Global Brand Ambassador,” said Slash in a statement. “I’ve been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I’m proud of the creative relationship we’ve developed over the years.”