O.J.’s Ford Bronco on Pawn Stars: ‘I’m going to pass on it’

The 1994 slow-speed freeway chase of O.J. Simpson drew millions, but the Ford Bronco couldn’t attract a million dollars on Pawn Stars.

Pawn star Rick Harrison considered purchasing the infamous 1993 SUV, which was offered for sale by a current owner, former Simpson agent Mike Gilbert. Gilbert says he bought the vehicle from Simpson’s friend, Al “A.C.” Cowlings, who drove Simpson across L.A. during the slow-speed chase.

In the segment, “If the Pawn Don’t Fit”, Harrison took a test drive with Gilbert. Harrison acknowledged collector interest in the infamous historical artifact, but just how much would it be worth to a collector?

O.J.’s former agent Gilbert, who said he turned down a $500,000 offer for the Bronco, proposed selling it to Harrison for $1.3 million. He then dropped his asking price to $1.25 million. Harrison acknowledged that the Bronco might sell for that or more at auction, but he said assessing its value was too much of a gamble.

Ultimately, the Pawn Star passed on the price.

“I’ll never sell the Bronco for under $1 million,” said Gilbert as the segment concluded. “I know it’s worth that and, if it’s not, it will be.”