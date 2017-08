Fabulous Family Food ‘n Farm Fun For Fans Of Flavorful Feasts At The North Saanich Food And Farm Festival This Weekend

The North Saanich Food And Farm Festival is marking its 10th anniversary this year, and organizers have lined up another great weekend for you, including a couple of special events.  The festival  launch Farm To Table celebration is this Friday, featuring a locally sourced three course meal, and the Canada 150 Community Pancake and Crepe Breakfast on Sunday is the place to be to dig into awe-inspiring breakfast treats and support the Capital Region Food and Agriculture Initiatives Roundtable.

The North Saanich Food and Farm Festival, a Flavour Trails initiative, was recently voted a finalist in the Peninsula News Reviews’ Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Farm Event; more than 20 venue stops and activities comprise the festival.¬† For maps, costs and much more information, fire up your tractor and head over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



