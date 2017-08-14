British Columbia Now Somewhat Safer For Grizzly Bears As NDP Puts An End To Trophy Hunting

Making good on a campaign promise, British Columbia’s NDP government said today that the “trophy” hunting of grizzly bears will be banned province-wide — although hunting them for meat will still be permitted.

Minister Of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations And Rural Development Doug Donaldson said in a media release that effective Thursday November 30, BC “will end grizzly bear trophy hunting throughout the province and stop all hunting of grizzlies in the Great Bear Rainforest.”

Each year, about 250 of the province’s 15,000 grizzly bears are killed by hunters. Donaldson says that this fall, the government will be talking with First Nations and other groups to determine what steps will be taken next, as the province approaches the end of the hunt. The government will also be looking at an expanded consultation process for an updated wildlife management system. “The key elements of that strategy will include dedicated funding for wildlife and habitat conservation and a collaborative process in developing short and long-term plans for wildlife resources,” he said.

