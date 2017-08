This is the closest thing to MTV Cribs as Jon Bon Jovi’s gonna get. Nice views, right?

He’s selling his 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom West Village home for $20,225,759.22 Cdn (15,950,000 if you have US $). This place has an indoor pool, a Concierge and a Doorman!

The rest of the listing is here via corcoran.com if you have any desire to see the rest of the place or if you’re into moving to NYC. ~Megan