QMS Friday, August 11

From Monday, August 14th to Friday, August 18th play “Guns Or Hose” with Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show at 7:15AM.

Guess if the audio clip we play is from a police officer in a movie or a firefighter in a movie. Get it right, win tickets to Guns N’ Roses, Friday September 1st at BC Place.

Phone number at The Q! is 250-745-1003. Good Luck!

We run The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 8 of our listeners also get in the draw.

No win on the Friday, July 28st draw 🙁