Chris Cornell Memorial Statue To Be Built in Seattle

To commemorate the legacy of Chris Cornell, his widow is planning a statue of her late husband to be placed somewhere in Seattle.

According to an interview with the Seattle Times, Vicky Cornell said she has already contacted sculptor Wayne Toth, the artist behind Johnny Ramone’s statue at his Hollywood Forever grave in L.A.



“He has already given me a design and the children and I love it,” Cornell said. “He is Seattle’s son, and we will be bringing him home and honoring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.”

Read the full Seattle Times story online.