Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D

The long-rumored 3D version of the epic short film Thriller is ready make its world premiere.

The estate of Michael Jackson has announced Thriller 3D will debut at the Venice Film Festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 9. Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller documentary, originally available on VHS and not available for purchase in any format since then, will also be screened at the film festival.

Thriller ran nearly 14-minutes long and redefined the traditional music video. Considered a short film, it was directed by John Landis (National Lampoon’s Animal House, Blues Brothers, Trading Places). Landis also co-wrote the script with Jackson who had been a fan of the title character’s metamorphosis in Landis’ 1981 film An American Werewolf in London.

Landis says that his and Jackson’s initial vision has come full circle.

“All of the copies of Thriller out there now are duped,” Landis tells Billboard, “and it used to drive me crazy. I’d been trying to get to the negative for a long time as the new digital technologies are amazing at restoring films. And Michael and I always intended for people to see Thriller in a movie theater.

Landis helped supervise the restoration process that began with an extremely high-resolution version of the original 35mm negative before the footage was converted to 3D.

Landis teases that viewers also will be treated to a shocking surprise. He says only that the “surprise takes advantage of 3D in a way that’s very effective.”

