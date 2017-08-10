 Skip to Content
Byrds Aficionado Tom Petty Produces Byrds’ Chris Hillman’s Tom Petty Cover Because Why Wouldn’t He

By Scott James
August 10, 2017 08:01 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Country rock trailblazer Chris Hillman, who is a founding member of both The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, will be releasing his first album in about a decade next month, with the apropos title Bidin’ My Time.  The disc was produced by Tom Petty, who is a longtime fan of The Byrds; he’s covered their tunes over the years, and chiming Byrds-like guitars have often made an appearance in Petty tunes.

Hillman returned the favors by including his version of Petty’s Wildflowers on the new album, and his set-a-spell-on-the-front-porch treatment appears below.

