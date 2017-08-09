Text-allica For Metallica Tickets.

Hey folks,

From Tuesday, August 8th to Friday, August 11th win tickets to the Metallica rock and roll performance at BC Place on Monday, August 14th.

Each morning at 10AM I will heave out the beginning of a random sentence and you text me a witty / satirical / funny / mind bending response and you could win the tickets.

Phone number to text is 250-475-1003. Good luck!

Tuesday, August 8th sentence:

“It’s not illegal, it’s just frowned upon like________ “.

Tuesday, August 8th answer:

Mike: “Filling your pockets with with free samples at a grocery store. Just take one and back off”.

Wednesday, August 9th sentence:

“Instead of going to work, I thought I would play hooky and ________”

Wednesday, August 10th sentence: