James Corden Defers To Chester Bennington’s Family On The Fate Of His Carpool Karaoke Episode

Before his death, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington recorded an episode of James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which is an offshoot of Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment. Apple Music announced the series last year, and on Tuesday they released the premiere episode starring Corden and Will Smith.

Speaking to AP on Tuesday, Corden said the decision on whether to air the Chester Bennington episode will be entirely in the hands of Bennington’s family. Bennington committed suicide Thursday July 20 at age 41; he is survived by his wife Talinda and six children.

“We will approach it in whatever manner his family — however they would like it to be handled,” Corden said. “We consider it not our decision to make. We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want.” Yesterday, Talinda Bennington tweeted her gratitude to Corden. Thank you @CarpoolKaraoke https://t.co/VmXOKh5owJ — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 9, 2017

suicide prevention materials and a forum for fan tributes. Following his death, Bennington’s bandmates created a website in his honor. The site includesand a forum for fan tributes.

Crisis Intervention And Suicide Prevention Centre Of BC is here to help, and the International Association For Suicide Prevention has a database of resources. If you need, or someone you know needs help, don’t hesitate or second guess. Theis here to help, and thehas a database of resources.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo