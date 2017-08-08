 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Text-allica For Metallica Tickets.

By Graham Caddy
-
August 08, 2017 09:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Hey folks,

From Tuesday, August 8th to Friday, August 11th win tickets to the Metallica rock and roll performance at BC Place on Monday, August 14th.

Each morning at 10AM I will heave out the beginning of a random sentence and you text me a witty / satirical / funny / mind bending response and you could win the tickets.

Phone number to text is 250-475-1003. Good luck!

Tuesday, August 8th sentence:

“It’s not illegal, it’s just frowned upon like________ “.

Tuesday, August 8th answer:

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More
!