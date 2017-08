I will remember this if I’m ever arrested… “He’s my religion, man!”

Some cops had an amusing afternoon with this guy they arrested. He serenaded them with a touch of Even Flow and went on to gush about how much he loves Pearl Jam. “Have you ever seen them, live?”

The footage was off the A&E series Live PD which is kind of like COPS but in real time, follows on-duty officers.

Here’s the full NME article. ~Megan