Sunfest 2017: Things To Know Before You Go

The 2017 edition of BC’s biggest country music festival is underway, now through Sunday; here are some things to keep in mind.

The Laketown App now includes an interactive map which can tell you where you are on the festival grounds, and what’s around you. It also has info on the Laketown Rock Festival and the Legends Valley Festival. Search “Laketown Ranch” in your app store (iOS and Android only).

Schedules for shuttles running from Youbou and Island Savings Centre in Duncan are over here.

A portion of all beer sales at Sunfest will go to the Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society , which donates more than $25,000 each year to local organizations which are doing important work in the community. More information on that initiative is here.

Stay hydrated. You'll find water bottle refill stations at the end of each bathroom building, shade tents, misting stations, ice and bottled water for purchase and the cool refreshing waters of Cowichan Lake just five minutes from the site.

ABSOLUTELY NO FIRES ARE PERMITTED. Also, no propane fire pits or charcoal cooking equipment. Grills and cook stoves MUST be at least .6 meters (2 feet) off the ground.

Your recreational vehicle or truck and trailer, including all slides and awnings, MUST fit within your campsite. Weekend parking passes are available for purchase if you don’t have room in your campsite for your vehicle. ONE steering wheel is permitted in each campsite, in which a maximum of 8 campers are permitted. Please arrive together and camp together — there is no reserving of campsites. If you have any questions, please speak with one of the Sunfest campground hosts.

PACK IN, PACK OUT: Please pick up your garbage and use the appropriate garbage, compost and recycling bins. Mom will be proud.

EMERGENCIES: The Sunfest field hospital is always open and provides medical services and harm reduction. If you need help, or see someone who needs help, please do not hesitate — go to the hospital or contact security personnel right away. The security hotline number is 250 416 9355.

TREAT LAKETOWN RANCH LIKE YOUR HOME, AND YOUR FELLOW GUESTS LIKE FAMILY: Get to know your neighbors, treat staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and artists with respect, stay safe and have fun. The Q will be there all weekend — come see us and say hi.

