Def Leppard's Hysteria -- Def-Initely 30

Thirty years ago today, Def Leppard unleashed their Hysteria album upon an unsuspecting world; it went on to become their most successful disc, shifting more than 25 million copies, coughing up seven hit singles, and helping cement their status as lords of 80s pop-metal.

As part of the celebrations marking today’s anniversary, the members agreed to be a part of a so-called mini documentary which looks back on the often torturous three year process of making the album, and its cultural impact. Parts one and two of Step Inside: Hysteria At 30 are now available for your viewing pleasure, featuring about 20 minutes of archival footage and new band interviews, giving us a look behind the scenes.

Tomorrow, we’ll see the release of a remastered and expanded 30th anniversary version of Hysteria in several different editions — everything from a basic remaster to a super deluxe seven-disc box set which carries a lot of bonus material.

Says lead hard of hearing Panthera Pardus Joe Elliott, “It’s hard to believe that it’s been 30 years since the release of Hysteria. In some respects it really does seem like only yesterday. So, to mark this milestone, we wanted to do something very special for our fans and give them the definitive version of the album, one that incorporates all of the memories and milestones that we caught on tape and some of the madness that we got up to on the road. We hope it means as much to you as it does to us.”

While all of this is going on, the band are still contemplating their next release. During their current tour, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen told Daily Journal hacks that the next album could be coming as soon as 2018. “We have some new songs. We’ve had some new song ideas on the go, and after that we’ll start recording,” he said. “You don’t have to be in the studio to do it these days; you can get stuff down on your laptop as you go and tweak it like that. That’s exciting, we’ll probably have an EP album for next year.”

Hysteria 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition track listing:

CD One (Remastered “Hysteria”)

01. Women

02. Rocket

03. Animal

04. Love Bites

05. Pour Some Sugar On Me

06. Armageddon It

07. Gods Of War

08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun

09. Run Riot

10. Hysteria

11. Excitable

12. Love And Affection

CD Two

01. Tear It Down (B-side)

02. I Wanna Be Your Hero (Retro Active)

03. Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

04. Ring Of Fire (B-Side)

05. Women (Radio Edit)

06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

07. Love Bites (Radio Edit)

08. Hysteria (Radio Edit)

09. Pour Some Sugar on Me (Radio Edit)

10. Armageddon It (Radio Edit)

11. Release Me (Stumpus Maximus)

12. Classic Album – Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three

01. Rocket (The Lunar Mix – Extended Version) (B-Side)

02. Armageddon It (The Nuclear Mix) (12″ Single)

03. Animal (Extended Version)

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Extended Version)

05. Excitable (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

07. Rock Of Ages (Live) (B-Side)

08. Love And Affection (Live) (B-Side)

09. Billy’s Got A Gun (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: “In The Round, In Your Face” (Live)

01. Stagefright

02. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

03. Women

04. Too Late For Love

05. Hysteria

06. Gods Of War

07. Die Hard The Hunter

CD Five: “In The Round, In Your Face” (Live)

01. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

02. Foolin’

03. Armageddon It

04. Animal

05. Pour Some Sugar On Me

06. Phil Solo

07. Rock Of Ages

08. Photograph

DVD One

01. Rocket (Top Of The Pops)

02. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Top Of The Pops)

03. Animal (Top Of The Pops)

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Brit Awards)

05. Women (Promo Video)

06. Animal (Promo Video)

07. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Promo Video)

08. Pour Some Sugar On Me (U.S. Version Live)

09. Hysteria (Promo Video)

10. Love Bites (Promo Video)

11. Rocket (Promo Video)

12. Armageddon It (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two (“Classic Albums”)

01. Introduction

02. Animal

03. Hysteria

04. Rocket

05. Love Bites

06. Pour Some Sugar On Me

Bonus Material

07. Initial Recordings Of Animal

08. Rick Gets Hysterical

09. Hysteria (Acoustic Performance)

10. Drumming – Return To The Status Quo

11. The Album According To Joe

12. Sugar Stripped Down

13. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Acoustic Performance)

14. Guitars, Guitars, Guitars

15. Windmill II And The Gods Of War

16. Mutt’s Vocals In The Mix

17. The Album Is Finally Released

