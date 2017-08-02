 Skip to Content
Update: Gorge Swim Fest cancellation; septic tank sewage

By Ryan Awram
August 02, 2017 05:48 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
photo: John Roe

Results on a suspicious spill into the Gorge Waterway causing the cancellation of the Gorge Swim Fest, show sewage was the contaminant.

The contamination of Gorge Creek first discovered on Saturday July 29 was apparently caused by the deliberate dumping of septic tank sewage and a disinfecting chemical into a stormwater drain south of Esquimalt Gorge Park.

The Township of Esquimalt reports lab results from the creek confirm the presence of fecal coliform, e-coli and most likely a disinfecting chemical. Most likely common contents of a septic tank.

Read more here from Township of Esquimalt.

Gorge Swim Fest organizers made the decision to pull the plug on the event when they discovered (think: smelly) what appeared to be fresh sewage.

 

