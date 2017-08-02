 Skip to Content
Gene Simmons Lookalike Cow: I Was Born For Lovin’ Moo

By Scott James
August 02, 2017 08:55 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
KISS tongueman frontman Gene Simmons is being mistaken for all kinds of people these days:  he recently had to point out that that’s not him in that so-bad-it’s-good film The Room (it’s Johnny Wiseau, who admittedly does bear a slight resemblance).  And now, even the non-human animals are getting in on the action.

Simmons has given thumbs up to a doppelgänger by the name of Genie — a calf born in Kerrville Texas last Friday.  After Genie’s picture was posted by a marketing company over the weekend, the Internets couldn’t even, due to her being a dead ringer.  Although not dead.  Simmons himself reposted the image, as did the official KISS Facebook page; on Twitter, Simmons scrawled, “This is real, folks!”

The bovine belongs to Heather Leonard Taccette, who — perhaps ominously for Genie — works at the Cowboy Steak House.  However, Genie can rest easy:  rather than dinner, she’ll become the official mascot of the steakhouse.  So, happy ending, then.

Now, on a semi-related note:  Snopes is in danger of going offline.  Please support them so that they can continue to scotch ridiculous rumors like this one.  Thank you.

Love, Dr. Scott James

!