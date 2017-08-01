 Skip to Content
Win Your Suite Tickets For Saturday’s Shamrocks Playoff Game From Scott James With The Q’s Green Song

By Scott James
-
August 01, 2017 05:33 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Victoria Shamrocks host the Nanaimo Timbermen this Saturday at The Q Centre, and you can win your tickets to The Q’s suite this week (Tuesday August 01 through Friday August 04).

Listen for the Green Song between 7am and 8am, call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it, and if you’re caller 9, I’ll put you and a guest in the suite.

Tuesday’s Green Song:  Norman Greenbaum — Spirit In The Sky

Wednesday’s Green Song:  Creedence Clearwater Revival — Green River

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

