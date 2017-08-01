 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Brian Johnson: Rockin’ And (Literally) Rollin’

By Scott James
-
August 01, 2017 06:59 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Brian Johnson: Rockin' And (Literally) Rollin'

Brian Johnson is as passionate about driving speedy cars as he was about fronting AC/DC; he attributed his hearing problem-prompted split from the band last year more to the racket of car racing than to the full-tilt sonic assault emanating from the Marshall stacks.  And over the weekend, he had his foundations shaken, but luckily was able to keep a stiff upper lip.

While zipping around the track on Saturday in his vintage Austin A35 during a qualifying heat for a celebrity race at the Silverstone Classic, his car turned turtle.

Johnson was checked out by medical personnel at the scene, but escaped injury.  However, the mishap ended his chances at the Celebrity Challenge Trophy, which benefits the UK’s prostate cancer charity.

We’re glad to hear that there was no need to carry Brian home.  Have a drink on us, sir.

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!