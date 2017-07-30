Watch the Total Solar Eclipse Aug.21 From 35,000 Feet

Next month’s total solar eclipse is going to be epic. The last time one of these solar phenomenons was visible from North America was 1979.

Southwest Airlines has 5 flights with prime solar eclipse view. Lucky passengers will have the best view money can buy from 30,000 feet in the air.

The airline has pinpointed flights on August 21st that offer the best chance to see the total solar eclipse. The flights are scheduled to take off between 9am Pacific Daylight Time and 10:20am Mountain Daylight Time on Monday, August 21st.

Departure cities are Seattle, Portland, Oregon and Denver.

The airline is promoting these flights as the “most likely to experience maximum effects” of the eclipse.

Southwest Airlines says customers will get “some commemorative flare” with special viewing glasses (needed to safely look at the sun), and “cosmic cocktails” will be offered.

Passengers will just have to hope there aren’t any delays and the flights take off on time.

And you might want to book a window seat.