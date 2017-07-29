McDonald’s Hong Kong Hoax

It appears somebody has been making a slow burn towards the golden arches Hong Kong division.

A fake Twitter account was created in October 2016 and everything seemed legit. The user tweeted out what you’d expect from any McDonald’s account:

Then just this month the odd tweets start:

They start to get alarming:

A spokesperson for McDonald’s has verified this is not a viral campaign but a hoax and they are working on having the account shut down.

You can see some of the madness for yourself here: McDonald’s Hong Kong Twitter Account

There’s more info in this Gizmodo article. ~Megan