McDonald’s Hong Kong Hoax

By Megan Gibson
-
July 29, 2017 06:34 pm
It appears somebody has been making a slow burn towards the golden arches Hong Kong division.

A fake Twitter account was created in October 2016 and everything seemed legit. The user tweeted out what you’d expect from any McDonald’s account:

mcds-hong-kong mcds-hk-prank

Then just this month the odd tweets start:

mcds-hk-bitch

mcds-prank-she-left

 

They start to get alarming:

mcds-hk-death mcds-son

A spokesperson for McDonald’s has verified this is not a viral campaign but a hoax and they are working on having the account shut down.

You can see some of the madness for yourself here: McDonald’s Hong Kong Twitter Account

There’s more info in this Gizmodo article. ~Megan

 

 

