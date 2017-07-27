The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 072717: Musical Artists Who Have Appeared On The Simpson

Ten years ago today, the David Silverman-helmed The Simpsons Movie got its wide North American release, and went on to earn almost $US528 million against its $75 million budget. Over the years, a lot of high-profile musicians have appeared on The Simpsons, and we’re going to play a whole lot of them today on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

Can’t remember them all? Here’s Billboard’s list of every artist appearance on The Simpsons, in chronological order.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear today, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would probably get thumbs up from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel today:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo